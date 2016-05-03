BRIEF-Accuride Q1 loss per share $0.10 from continuing operations

RPT-UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
May 3 Accuride Corp
* Accuride reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 loss per share $0.10 from continuing operations
* Q1 sales $160.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $165.4 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $650 million to $700 million
* Q1 loss per share $0.10
* Full-Year financial guidance remains unchanged
* Fy2016 revenue view $665.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.