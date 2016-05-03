版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 3日 星期二 20:12 BJT

BRIEF-Accuride Q1 loss per share $0.10 from continuing operations

May 3 Accuride Corp

* Accuride reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.10 from continuing operations

* Q1 sales $160.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $165.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $650 million to $700 million

* Q1 loss per share $0.10

* Full-Year financial guidance remains unchanged

* Fy2016 revenue view $665.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐