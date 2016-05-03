BRIEF-Vulcan Materials says Q1 revenue rose 16 pct to $3.5 bln

RPT-UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
May 3 Vulcan Materials Co :
* Vulcan announces first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.15 from continuing operations
* Q1 revenue rose 16 percent to $3.5 billion
* Q1 revenue view $711 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.26 from continuing operations
* Q1 shipments increased 17 percent, or 5.7 million tons, to 39 million tons
* Tracking towards the high end of full year adjusted EBITDA guidance of $1.0 billion to $1.1 billion
* Now project full year 2016 aggregates shipments to be 8 to 9 percent higher than 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.