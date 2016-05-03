BRIEF-Great Lakes reports Q1 loss per share $0.07

RPT-UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
May 3 Great Lakes
* Reports first quarter results - earnings per share meets consensus estimate & backlog remains robust at $710 million
* Q1 revenue $163.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $178.6 million
* Qtrly loss per share $0.07
* Says total company backlog at March 31, 2016 was $710.4 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.07, revenue view $182.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.