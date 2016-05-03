版本:
BRIEF-Great Lakes reports Q1 loss per share $0.07

May 3 Great Lakes

* Reports first quarter results - earnings per share meets consensus estimate & backlog remains robust at $710 million

* Q1 revenue $163.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $178.6 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.07

* Says total company backlog at March 31, 2016 was $710.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.07, revenue view $182.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

