BRIEF-Xbiotech appoints Amgen veteran Scott Whitehurst as CFO

May 3 Xbiotech Inc

* Xbiotech appoints Amgen veteran Scott Whitehurst as chief financial officer

* Announced appointment of Scott Whitehurst as chief financial officer, effective today

* Whitehurst joins XBiotech from Amgen, where he served as vice president of finance, operations, for past eight years.

* XBiotech appoints Amgen veteran Scott Whitehurst as chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

