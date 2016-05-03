版本:
BRIEF-IFMI reports Q1 earnings per share $0.01

May 3 Institutional Financial Markets Inc

* IFMI reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.01

* Q1 revenue $13.7 million versus $12.8 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

