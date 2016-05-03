版本:
BRIEF-Xbiotech appoints Scott Whitehurst as chief financial officer

May 3 Xbiotech Inc

* Xbiotech appoints amgen veteran scott whitehurst as chief financial officer

* Announced appointment of scott whitehurst as chief financial officer, effective today Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

