BRIEF-Abeona Therapeutics appoints Christine Silverstein

May 3 Abeona Therapeutics Inc

* Abeona therapeutics appoints christine silverstein as vice president of investor relations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

