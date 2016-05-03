BRIEF-Standex International qtrly EPS from continuing operations $0.91

May 3 Standex International Corp

* Quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.93 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q3 sales $177.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $183.1 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Engineering technologies aviation ramp-up on track

* "we are enhancing our capacity in china in order to meet increased demand in q4 and into fiscal 2017"

* Board authorizes share repurchase of up to $100 million

* "anticipate top-line performance challenges to continue in refrigeration group in near term"

* Qtrly earnings per share from continuing operations $0.91