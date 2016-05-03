版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 3日 星期二 20:26 BJT

BRIEF-Newfoundland Capital qtrly earnings per share $0.16

May 3 Newfoundland Capital Corporation Limited

* First quarter 2016 - period ended march 31 (unaudited)

* Q1 revenue rose 4 percent to c$36.9 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐