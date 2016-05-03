BRIEF-Neuralstem prices underwritten public offering of securities

May 3 Neuralstem Inc

* Neuralstem prices underwritten public offering of securities

* Says gross proceeds of offering are expected to be approximately $8 million

* Pricing of an underwritten public offering at a public offering price of $0.40 per share

* Underwritten public offering of 20 million shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $0.40 per share