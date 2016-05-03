版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 3日 星期二 20:42 BJT

BRIEF-Global Payments renews multi-year agreement to support Yum Brands in Canada

May 3 Global Payments Inc

* Global payments renews multi-year agreement to support yum! brands in canada and is recognized as upgc supplier of the year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

