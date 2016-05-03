版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 3日 星期二 20:41 BJT

BRIEF-Baxter raises quarterly dividend by 13 pct to $0.13 per share

May 3 Baxter International Inc :

* Baxter raises quarterly dividend

* Board declared a 13 percent increase in company's quarterly dividend rate to $0.13 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

