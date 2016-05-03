版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 3日 星期二 20:39 BJT

BRIEF-BriaCell completes investment with leading U.S. Biotech Fund

May 3 Briacell Therapeutics Corp :

* Briacell completes previously announced investment with leading u.s. Biotech fund and non-brokered private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐