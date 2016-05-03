版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 3日 星期二 20:41 BJT

BRIEF-Telco Cuba signs telecommunications services agreement with US government

May 3 Telco Cuba Inc :

* Telco Cuba signs teaming agreement to offer telecommunications services to the us government Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

