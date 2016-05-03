BRIEF-Argo Group authorizes repurchase of up to $150 mln common stock

May 3 Argo Group International Holdings Ltd :

* Argo Group authorizes a program for the repurchase of up to $150 million of argo group common stock; announces a 10% stock dividend, and declares a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share

* Outstanding shares of company's common stock will increase by approximately 2.8 million shares