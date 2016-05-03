版本:
2016年 5月 3日

BRIEF-HCA Holdings posts Q1 earnings per share $1.69

May 3 HCA Holdings Inc :

* HCA reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share $1.69

* Q1 revenue $10.26 billion versus i/b/e/s view $10.25 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2016 adjusted EPS (diluted) $6.20 to $6.65 per diluted share

* Qtrly same facility equivalent admissions increased 3.1 percent, while same facility admissions increased 1.6 percent

* Qtrly same facility revenue per equivalent admission increased 2.2 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

