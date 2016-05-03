版本:
2016年 5月 3日

BRIEF-Mediacom Communications Q1 revenue rises 5.9 pct to $444.8 mln

May 3 Mediacom Communications Corp :

* Mediacom communications reports combined results for first quarter 2016

* Q1 revenue rose 5.9 percent to $444.8 million

* Q1 OIBDA was $169.1 million, reflecting a 6.7% increase from prior year period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

