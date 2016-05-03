BRIEF-Ryman Hospitality says Q1 revenue rose 12 pct to $75.6 mln

RPT-UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
May 3 Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc :
* Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc Reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 revenue rose 12 percent to $75.6 million
* Q1 revenue view $263.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 gross room nights booked for all future years increases 12.6 percent
* Qtrly adjusted ffo per diluted share $1.10
* Reaffirming its 2016 guidance provided on february 26, 2016 on a consolidated as well as on a segment basis
* Q1 FFO per share view $1.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.