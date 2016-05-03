BRIEF-Ryman Hospitality says Q1 revenue rose 12 pct to $75.6 mln

May 3 Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc :

* Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc Reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 revenue rose 12 percent to $75.6 million

* Q1 revenue view $263.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 gross room nights booked for all future years increases 12.6 percent

* Qtrly adjusted ffo per diluted share $1.10

* Reaffirming its 2016 guidance provided on february 26, 2016 on a consolidated as well as on a segment basis

* Q1 FFO per share view $1.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S