2016年 5月 3日

BRIEF-CSI Q4 earnings per share $0.56

May 3 Computer Services Inc

* Csi reports record fiscal year 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.56

* Q4 revenue rose 3.7 percent to $57.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

