BRIEF-Reis Q1 earnings per share $0.14 from continuing operations

RPT-UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
May 3 Reis Inc
* Reis, inc. Announces first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.14 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Subscription revenue was $12.8 million for three months ended march 31, 2016, growth of 15.2% over three months ended march 31, 2015
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.13, revenue view $13.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.