CORRECTED-BRIEF-Tembec Q2 earnings per share C$0.27

(Clarifies source as Tembec Inc)
May 3 Tembec Inc :
* Tembec reports financial results for its second fiscal quarter ended March 26, 2016
* Q2 earnings per share C$0.27
* Q2 earnings per share view C$-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 sales C$380 million versus C$348 million
* Temiscaming specialty cellulose pulp mill to be down for annual maintenance outage in may
* Temiscaming specialty cellulose pulp mill outage will reduce June 2016 quarterly profitability by about $6 million
* All business segments benefited from 3 percent decline in relative value of Canadian dollar versus US dollar in quarter
* Sees "significant improvement" in year-over-year operating results going forward though increase will be hurt by factors such as US dollar Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
