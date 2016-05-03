版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 3日 星期二 21:03 BJT

BRIEF-Fang announces further update on a share restructuring

May 3 Soufun Holdings Ltd

* Fang announces further update on a share restructuring

* Wanli submitted to shanghai stock exchange its responses to letter dated january 28, 2016 with respect to restructuring

* Wanli also advised company that it believes its responses have addressed all questions from sse Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

