版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 3日 星期二 21:03 BJT

BRIEF-Expeditors Q1 earnings per share $0.53

May 3 Expeditors International Of Washington Inc

* Expeditors reports first quarter 2016 eps of $0.53 per share1

* Q1 earnings per share $0.53

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* "looking forward to q2 and rest of 2016, we expect rate volatility to continue"

* Q1 revenue fell 15 percent to $1.4 billion

* Q1 revenue view $1.53 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

