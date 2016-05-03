版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 3日 星期二 21:12 BJT

BRIEF-Delta Air Lines April load factor 83.3 pct vs 83.2 pct

May 3 Delta Air Lines Inc

* Delta reports financial and operating performance for april 2016

* Consolidated passenger unit revenue (prasm) for month of April declined 4.0% year over year

* April load factor 83.3% versus 83.2% last year

* April total system rpms 17.34 billion, up 2.7 percent

* April total system total system asms 20.81 billion, up 2.5 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐