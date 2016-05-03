版本:
BRIEF-Northrop Grumman wins contract for fraud solutions at CMS

May 3 Northrop Grumman Corp

* Northrop Grumman wins next generation contract for fraud solutions at CMS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

