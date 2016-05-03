版本:
BRIEF-Heska Q1 earnings per share $0.17

May 3 Heska Corp

* Heska reports record first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.17

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue $27.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $23.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

