版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 3日 星期二 21:09 BJT

BRIEF-Northrim Bancorp Q1 earnings per share $0.48

May 3 Northrim Bancorp Inc

* Northrim bancorp earns $3.4 million, or $0.48 per diluted share in 1q16

* Q1 earnings per share $0.48

* Net interest income increased 4% to $14.2 million in q1 of 2016 from $13.6 million a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐