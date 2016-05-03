版本:
BRIEF-You On Demand to form joint venture with Frequency Networks

May 3 You On Demand Holdings Inc

* You On Demand to form joint venture with la-based frequency networks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

