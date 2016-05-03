版本:
BRIEF-Amedica completes debt exchange

May 3 Amedica Corp

* Amedica completes debt exchange and reduces debt obligations by 47% year-over-year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

