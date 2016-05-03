版本:
BRIEF-Advantis appoints chief medical director

May 3 Advantis Corp

* Advantis corp. Appoints chief medical director to develop cbd based nutraceuticals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

