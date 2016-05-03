版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 3日 星期二 21:31 BJT

BRIEF-York Water qtrly basic earnings per common share $0.19

May 3 York Water Co

* York water company reports three months earnings

* York water co qtrly basic earnings per common share

$0.19

* Q1 operating revenue of $11.3 million increased $69,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

