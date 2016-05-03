版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 3日 星期二 22:14 BJT

BRIEF-Freddie Mac announces $500 mln reopening of 0.750 pct reference notes(R) security due April 9, 2018

May 3 Freddie Mac:

* Freddie Mac announces $500 million reopening of 0.750 pct reference notes(R) security due April 9, 2018 Source text for Eikon:

