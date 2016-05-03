版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 3日 星期二

BRIEF-Jones Lang Lasalle acquires engineering design business CTH in France

May 3 Jones Lang Lasalle Inc

* JLL acquires engineering design business CTH in France

* CTH founder Nicolas Corteggiano now joins jll as head of engineering services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

