版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 3日 星期二 23:18 BJT

BRIEF-Lightpath Technologies appoints Craig Dunham to its board of directors

May 3 Lightpath Technologies Inc

* Lightpath technologies announces addition of new director to board

* Dunham will fill a vacancy created by board when it expanded its size from seven to eight directors

* Appointed craig dunham to its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐