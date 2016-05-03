版本:
BRIEF-Mix Telematics to repurchase all of its shares currently held by Imperial Holdings Limited

May 3 Mix Telematics Ltd

* Mix Telematics announces intention to repurchase shares

* Entered into an agreement to repurchase all of its shares currently held by imperial holdings limited

* Has agreed to pay 2.36 south african rand per share for an aggregate repurchase consideration of 474 million south african rand

* "expect that this transaction will be earnings and value accretive for shareholders" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

