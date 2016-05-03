BRIEF-Mix Telematics to repurchase all of its shares currently held by Imperial Holdings Limited

RPT-UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
May 3 Mix Telematics Ltd
* Mix Telematics announces intention to repurchase shares
* Entered into an agreement to repurchase all of its shares currently held by imperial holdings limited
* Has agreed to pay 2.36 south african rand per share for an aggregate repurchase consideration of 474 million south african rand
* "expect that this transaction will be earnings and value accretive for shareholders" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.