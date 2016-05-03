BRIEF-Severn Bancorp says CFO Bevivino to step down

May 3 Severn Bancorp Inc :

* Severn Bancorp Inc announces retirement of chief financial officer

* Thomas G. Bevivino advised Bancorp and Severn of his intention to step down as executive vice president and chief financial officer

* Initiated a search to identify a replacement for Bevivino

* Bevivino will remain with co to assist with CFO succession for transition period prior to his planned retirement at end of June 2016