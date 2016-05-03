BRIEF-Severn Bancorp says CFO Bevivino to step down

RPT-UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
May 3 Severn Bancorp Inc :
* Severn Bancorp Inc announces retirement of chief financial officer
* Thomas G. Bevivino advised Bancorp and Severn of his intention to step down as executive vice president and chief financial officer
* Initiated a search to identify a replacement for Bevivino
* Bevivino will remain with co to assist with CFO succession for transition period prior to his planned retirement at end of June 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.