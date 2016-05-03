BRIEF-IGM Financial Inc says total AUM were $132.4 bln at April 30, 2016

May 3 (Reuters) -

* IGM Financial Inc. Announces April 2016 mutual fund sales and total assets under management

* Total assets under management were $132.4 billion at April 30, 2016, compared with $132.9 billion at March 31, 2016

* Mutual fund AUM were $127.0 billion as at April 30, 2016, compared with $127.1 billion at March 31, 2016 and $130.7 billion at April 30, 2015