BRIEF-A&W Q1 same store sales up 8.6 pct

May 3 A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund :

* A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund reports strong first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 same store sales rose 8.6 percent

* Qtrly total sales reported by restaurants in Royalty Pool increased 20.4% to $243.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

