BRIEF-Valparaiso Energy Inc appoints Marc Branson as CEO

May 3 (Reuters) -

* Valparaiso Energy Inc. Announces appointment of officers, a private placement of common shares and grant of stock options

* Anthony Jackson named chief financial officer

Marc Branson is appointed president and chief executive officer of corporation

