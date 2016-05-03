版本:
BRIEF-Adobe announces agreement to acquire Livefyre

May 3 (Reuters) -

* Adobe announces agreement to acquire Livefyre

* Terms were not disclosed

* Livefyre will be part of Adobe Experience Manager and integrated across Adobe Marketing Cloud Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

