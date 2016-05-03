版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 4日 星期三 02:43 BJT

BRIEF-Insulet reaffirms second quarter and full year 2016 guidance

May 3 (Reuters) -

* Insulet reaffirms second quarter and full year 2016 guidance

* Sees Q2 2016 revenue $81 million to $84 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $330 million to $350 million

* Q2 revenue view $81.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 revenue view $337.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐