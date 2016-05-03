BRIEF-Insulet reaffirms second quarter and full year 2016 guidance

RPT-UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
May 3 (Reuters) -
* Insulet reaffirms second quarter and full year 2016 guidance
* Sees Q2 2016 revenue $81 million to $84 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $330 million to $350 million
* Q2 revenue view $81.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 revenue view $337.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.