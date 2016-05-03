版本:
BRIEF-Par Technology Q1 adj non-gaap earnings per share $0.06 from cont ops

May 3 Par Technology Corp :

* Par technology corporation announces 2016 first quarter results from continuing operations

* Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.06 from continuing operations

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.00 from continuing operations

* Q1 revenue $55.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

