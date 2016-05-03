BRIEF-CAI International Inc Q1 earnings per share $0.36

RPT-UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
May 3 CAI International Inc :
* CAI International, Inc. Reports results for the first quarter of 2016
* Q1 earnings per share $0.36
* Q1 revenue $67 million versus I/B/E/S view $66.3 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* CAI International Inc says rental revenue from CAI's railcar assets was $7.3 million during q1 of 2016, an increase of 149% compared to q1 of 2015
* CAI International Inc Says Results For Quarter Were Impacted By A Greater Number Of Off-Hire units as compared to same period last year
* CAI International Inc says average railcar utilization during q1 of 2016 was 96.5% compared to 93.3% for q1 of 2015
* "we expect that demand for containers will improve over next six months"
* CAI International Inc says expect that demand for containers will improve over next six months
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.