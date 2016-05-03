版本:
BRIEF-Latin American Minerals extends closing date for on-going private placement

May 3 Latin American Minerals Inc :

* Latin American Extends Closing Date For On-Going private placement

* Private placement is ongoing and co expects to close private placement in a number of tranches on or prior to June 2, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

