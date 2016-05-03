BRIEF-Rogers Sugar provides interim report Q2 earnings per share $0.08

May 3 Rogers Sugar Inc

* Says volume for Q2 2016 was 161,638 metric tonnes compared to 152,579 metric tonnes in comparable quarter of last year

* Says expect total sales volume for current year to surpass fiscal 2015's total volume

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.08