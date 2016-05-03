版本:
BRIEF-Calix Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.09

May 3 Calix Inc :

* Calix reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.09

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.22

* Q1 revenue $98.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $97.1 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

