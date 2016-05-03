版本:
BRIEF-Pure Technologies reports Q1 loss per share $0.05

May 3 Pure Technologies Ltd

* Qtrly revenue: $25.1 million, up 71%

* Qtrly loss per share $0.05 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

