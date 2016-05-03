版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 4日 星期三 04:17 BJT

BRIEF-Aecon reports Q1 adjusted loss per share C$0.29

May 3 Aecon Group Inc

* Reports first quarter 2016 results including record backlog of $4.6 billion

* Revenue of $691 million for three months ended March 31, 2016 was higher by $189 million

* Q1 adjusted loss per share c$0.29 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐