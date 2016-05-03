BRIEF-Epiq Systems reports Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.20

RPT-UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
May 3 Epiq Systems Inc
* Epiq reports first quarter 2016 results, reaffirms 2016 outlook
* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.20
* Q1 revenue $131.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $125.6 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.87 to $0.90
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $520 million to $540 million
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $0.88, revenue view $565.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.