版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 4日 星期三 04:15 BJT

BRIEF-Epiq Systems reports Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.20

May 3 Epiq Systems Inc

* Epiq reports first quarter 2016 results, reaffirms 2016 outlook

* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.20

* Q1 revenue $131.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $125.6 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.87 to $0.90

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $520 million to $540 million

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $0.88, revenue view $565.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐