版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 4日 星期三 04:24 BJT

BRIEF-Federated National Holding Q1 earnings per share $0.69

May 3 Federated National Holding Co :

* Federated national holding company reports 2016 first quarter financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.69

* Q1 revenue rose 25.5 percent to $69 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐